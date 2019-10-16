Perdue, Other Chicken Cos. Hit With Wage-Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Perdue, Tyson and other chicken processing companies were hit with another proposed class action Wednesday in Maryland federal court for allegedly conspiring in secret to fix worker wages and maximize profits over the past decade. Two former chicken processing plant employees filed the proposed class action that accuses Perdue Farms Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., Koch Foods Inc. and dozens of other chicken processors of secretly meeting and exchanging information to drive down worker pay and benefits. Beginning in 2009, executives of the companies began to meet in person at various events and hotels and circulate wage information through...

