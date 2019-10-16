Quanta Fixed Prices On HP's Disk Drives, Jury Hears

Law360, Houston (October 16, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An employee for a company that makes optical disk drives used the subject line "price fixing" when emailing other manufacturers to hammer out the details of what to bid for a job with Hewlett-Packard Co., federal jurors in Houston heard on Wednesday. Testimony began Tuesday afternoon in a trial over HP's claims that Quanta Storage Inc. and Quanta Storage America Inc. conspired with other companies to keep prices high, making HP the victim of an industrywide conspiracy to artificially inflate the cost of optical disk drives. HP reached a series of settlements in 2017 with other suppliers, including Samsung and Toshiba,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS