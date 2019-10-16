NY Doc’s Improper 'Habit' Testimony Sparks Med Mal Retrial

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Wednesday ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a patient’s hernia repair surgery, saying the doctor was improperly allowed to testify regarding his “habit,” or usual practice when performing that particular procedure. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously vacated a defense verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Edward M. Timmins of stitching a piece of surgical mesh on patient Michele Martin’s abdominal wall the wrong way during hernia repair surgery, which allegedly caused her to suffer severe pain and intestinal injuries. Timmins testified at a deposition...

