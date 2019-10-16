7th Circ. Won't Revive Studio's Antitrust Claims Against Ill.

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Wednesday it will not resurrect an Illinois film studio’s antitrust claims against the state for exclusively promoting its rival to producers and executives, saying it has not alleged an injury to competition. Chicago Studio Rental Inc. alleged "at best" an injury only to itself when it claimed the state unlawfully played favorites in steering new projects to Toronto-based Cinespace, a unanimous three-judge panel said. Chicago Studio was Illinois’ only film studio until the 2010 introduction of Cinespace, which hosts productions including NBC’s “Chicago” series. The studio argued the state’s decision to exclusively market Cinespace to film executives reduced...

