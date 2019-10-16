IPhone Buyers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- IPhone buyers told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a district court judge wrongly denied class certification on claims Apple violated antitrust laws by locking them into voice and data plans with AT&T, arguing the judge erred in finding that their expert's damages report failed to show that common issues predominate. Mark C. Rifkin of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hertz LLP told the panel at a Wednesday hearing that the plaintiffs have met the burden of proof to be certified as a class because the mathematical details and full "data-based analysis" the district judge was looking for should not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS