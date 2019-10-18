Justices' LGBT Bias Ruling May Have Big Impact On Benefits

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has three closely watched Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases on its docket, but experts say benefits attorneys should also be keeping a close eye on a set of blockbuster high court employment discrimination cases that could have major ramifications for transgender workers' rights under workplace health insurance plans. The nation's highest court heard arguments on Oct. 8 in litigation that gives the justices a chance to clarify whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act forbids discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. While that battle may be the Supreme Court's marquee attraction...

