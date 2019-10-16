Bieber Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo Of Himself

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Justin Bieber is being sued for copyright infringement for reposting a paparazzi image of himself to Instagram, the latest in a string of such cases against oft-photographed celebrities. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, a photographer named Robert Barbera claimed the superstar infringed his copyrighted image of Bieber sitting in the backseat of a car by posting it to Instagram on March 13. A paparazzo says Bieber is infringing copyright by using an image of himself. (Court documents) The complaint was short on details, but noted that Bieber's post "received 3,905,147 likes." "Defendants did not license the photograph...

