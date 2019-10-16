Insurer Must Face Trial Over Duty To Defend Environmentalist

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Inc. will face a trial against a well-known Florida environmentalist over its duty to defend her in a libel case in which a $4.4 million verdict was entered against her, after a ruling for the insurer was reversed Wednesday. A panel of Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with Maggy Hurchalla and her husband, James, finding that the trial judge erred in granting summary judgment to Homeowners Choice because the insurer had failed to "conclusively negate" the affirmative defenses they raised in opposition to its coverage suit. "After nearly 18 months of providing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS