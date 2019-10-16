TrueCar Investors Get First OK For $28.3M Stock-Drop Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval on Tuesday for a $28.3 million settlement in a stock-drop suit resolving allegations that TrueCar knew a partner site’s revamp would hurt auto sales but failed to tell investors. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson said the deal put before his court in August was “fair, reasonable and adequate” to the class of investors who purchased TrueCar stock between Feb. 16, 2017, and Nov. 6, 2017, and seek to hold the company liable for a 35% stock drop allegedly tied to it downplaying the impact of the site redesign. The judge set a settlement...

