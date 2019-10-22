Fair Credit Reporting Act Suits Have Soared Over Last Decade

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits alleging violations of the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act have more than doubled in the last decade as privacy and accuracy concerns grow over the credit reports and background checks companies increasingly rely on, a new report shows. The study, compiled by Lex Machina, shows that the number of federal suits containing claims under the FCRA — the 1970 statute that regulates the collection and sharing of consumers' credit reports — has climbed from 2009 to 2018. FCRA cases hit the 3,000 mark in 2016 and stayed far above that every year since, the report says. The volume of FCRA cases topped out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS