'Varsity Blues' Mom Gets 3 Weeks In Jail For Lies, $15K Bribe

Law360, Boston (October 16, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A California entrepreneur was sentenced to three weeks behind bars for lying about her son's ethnicity on a college application and working with the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" scheme before paying $15,000 to inflate her son's standardized test scores, becoming the latest parent sentenced in the case. Marjorie Klapper's sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Wednesday, is a week longer than what actress Felicity Huffman received after pleading guilty to paying the same amount to have her daughter's test score corrected. Judge Talwani said the fact that Klapper had worked with William "Rick" Singer to lie on...

