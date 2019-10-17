NJ Law Firm's $8M Citibank Suit Moved To South Dakota

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge on Wednesday transferred to South Dakota a Garden State law firm's suit claiming Citibank NA owes it $8 million for pursuing delinquent mortgages, finding that a forum selection clause in the firm's 2013 master agreement with the bank is valid. In a nine-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer rejected Faloni & Associates LLC's argument that its 2013 agreement with the bank is either invalid or shouldn't be enforced because it would be unfair and inconvenient for the Fairfield-based firm to travel to South Dakota to litigate the dispute. The judge said Faloni and its in-house counsel...

