Liberty Mutual Seeks $30M In Sewer System Contract Spat

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual told a Washington federal court Wednesday that a contractor tasked with fixing a sewer system should put up $29.9 million as collateral to prevent the insurer from taking any losses in underlying litigation over the botched project. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. alleges Frank Coluccio Construction Co. Inc. landed a $29.9 million contract with King County in Washington to improve a portion of the sewer system. The project ultimately ran into issues. The insurer alleges the county found a new contractor for the project and filed a suit against Coluccio and the insurer for the costs associated with the delay....

