Under Armour Settles With Milkcrate Athletics In Logo Dispute

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Under Armour has agreed to settle a suit brought by Milkcrate Athletics alleging its executives discussed design collaborations with Milkcrate before ripping off its trademarked milk crate logo, the companies told a New York federal court Wednesday, although they didn't disclose the terms of the deal. Milkcrate Athletics Inc., a New York-based streetwear company, sued Under Armour Inc. in late August, alleging the athletic wear giant sold T-shirts with logos "extremely similar, if not identical" to logos trademarked by Milkcrate following design meetings with owner and founder Aaron "LaCrate" LaCanfora. Milkcrate's suit came just one week after it filed a similar...

