Consumers Want 1st Circ. Rethink In Nixed $3B Utilities Row

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Consumers asked the First Circuit to reconsider a panel decision affirming that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's rate-setting authority preempts their proposed class action claiming Eversource Energy and Avangrid Inc. drove up electricity prices by $3.6 billion, saying the appeals court ignored limits to FERC's authority. The filed rate doctrine's general protection of utility rates filed with FERC doesn't apply to areas over which the agency has no control, the consumers said Wednesday in seeking rehearing before the panel or the full circuit. Key to their argument is the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Oneok Inc. v. Learjet Inc., a 2015...

