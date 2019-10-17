11th Circ. Lets AT&T Off The Hook Over Soured Deal

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- AT&T can't be sued in Georgia for failing to make good on its promises to fund the launch of an online news streaming company because the startup waited too long to bring the suit, the Eleventh Circuit has decided. An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday said it didn't buy My24HourNews.com Inc.'s argument that the clock on the statute of limitations started ticking once the startup learned it hadn't been dealing with AT&T directly but rather with third-party contractors that concealed that fact from the news streaming company. But the panel said that "even with minimal diligence, My24 should have discovered the alleged...

