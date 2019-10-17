Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bryan Cave Atty Overbilled, Cos. In Waste Dumping Suit Say

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Construction companies accused by New York of dumping hazardous material into a Long Island town's park objected to a fee request from the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP attorney appointed as special master, saying its questionable billing practices warrant cutting the fee in half.

ILE Construction Group Inc. led a group of eight companies on Wednesday that joined in the objections to the fee request lodged by other defendants in the dumping case, saying Bryan Cave partner J. Kevin Healy's $175,000 fee request isn't backed up by his records. The company says Healy's invoices "contain extensive instances of inappropriate block billing,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®