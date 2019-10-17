Marriott Pays $206M For W New York-Union Square Hotel

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. said Thursday it has acquired the 270-room W New York-Union Square hotel in Manhattan for $206 million as it launches a plan to upgrade the entire W Hotels Worldwide portfolio in North America. = Marriott International says it’s renovating the W New York - Union Square hotel as part of a plan to reinvigorate the entire W portfolio in North America. The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel giant bought the more than century-old property in Manhattan’s trendy Union Square neighborhood from real estate investment management company Westbrook Partners LLC, which paid about $165.6 million in September 2018 for the W at...

