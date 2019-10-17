Cuomo Says Legislators Must Take Action On Vaping Bans

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded on Thursday that a successful ban on flavored vaping products likely would need to come from a legislative effort after his and other governors' executive actions had come under attack in the courts. At a gathering of Northeastern state leaders to develop consistent regional cannabis and vaping regulations and tax policies, Cuomo noted that many states shared the same goals with respect to restricting access to flavored e-cigarettes and had run into similar obstacles implementing them. "The only question is whether or not we did it by executive order or public health decree or legislation," he...

