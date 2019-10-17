Senate Fails To Override Trump's Emergency Declaration Veto

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution aiming to prevent the diversion of $3.6 billion in military construction funds for a southern border wall remains intact after the Senate fell short on Thursday of the two-thirds majority needed to end his national emergency declaration. In a 53-36 vote, Senate lawmakers failed to garner the requisite number of votes needed to override Trump’s veto of the measure earlier this week. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., who introduced the resolution, said on the floor prior to the vote that Trump’s emergency declaration makes an end run around Congress’ spending powers and the U.S. Constitution....

