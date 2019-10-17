Rosen Law Gets $62.5M Award As Alibaba Deal Gets Final OK

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted final approval Wednesday to a $250 million settlement that resolves securities claims against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and provides class counsel, The Rosen Law Firm PA, with $62.5 million in fees. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon found that a 25% cut of the settlement was reasonable for the firm that spent years representing investors who claimed Alibaba misled them ahead of its $25 billion initial public offering, noting that the firm "undertook a complex, expensive and likely lengthy litigation with no guarantee of compensation." "Plaintiffs' counsel received no compensation for more than four years of...

