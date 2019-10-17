Taco Bell Franchisee, DOJ Settle Unfair Immigrant Work Claim

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Texas-based owner and operator of 78 Taco Bell restaurants in six states has agreed to settle claims that it discriminated against immigrant workers by requiring permanent residents to provide work authorization documents but not requiring the same of U.S. residents, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The settlement resolves the DOJ's investigation into whether MUY Brands LLC, based in San Antonio, and a related management company, MUY Consulting Inc., violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against lawful permanent residents when verifying their authorization to work in the United States, according to the DOJ. From July 2015 to...

