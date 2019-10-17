2nd Circ. Orders Partial Redo In Arbitral Row For Faulty Filing

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday partly vacated a ruling that would force a German company into arbitration over a licensing agreement, deciding the company was not given a fair shot to dispute information central to the lower court's decision. Navigational instrument manufacturer iXblue and Safran Electronics & Defense, a French electronics and defense systems company, agree they must arbitrate their licensing dispute over navigation technology called fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG), but they disagree on where the arbitration should take place. They also dispute whether a subsidiary, Safran Electronics & Defense Germany, should have to participate in the arbitration. A lower court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS