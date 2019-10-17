Turkish Co.'s $16.6M Award Against Kyrgyz Ministry OK'd

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday that a Turkish construction company can enforce a $16.6 million award against the Kyrgyz Republic's Transportation Ministry, but said further briefing was needed to determine if the award should also be confirmed against the republic itself. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras granted a motion by Entes Industrial Plants Construction and Erection Contracting Co. Inc. to confirm the award, issued following a dispute over delays on a roadworks project. But Judge Contreras said more information was needed to determine whether the ministry and the republic are separate entities. The judge, agreeing with the Kyrgyz Republic, found...

