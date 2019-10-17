Ford Wants $1.7M In Fees For $53M Dealer Loan Fraud Win

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Ford's financing arm asked a Texas federal court Thursday for over $1.7 million in attorney fees two weeks after a jury found that the co-owner of a bankrupt chain of car dealerships owes it $53.7 million in damages for defaulting on loans. The court found earlier this year that defendant Bart Reagor had personally guaranteed the $112 million in Ford Motor Credit Company loans taken out by a slew of dealerships he co-owned with Rick Dykes, who settled with Ford for $58.7 million in April. Ford Credit told the court that its request for $1,771,752 was realistic and fair, considering the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS