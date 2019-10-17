Calif. Court Says Judges Mistaken On Retirement Options

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court ruled Wednesday that two judges were mistaken when they claimed their retirement plan didn’t fully inform them of their options. The county judges, who are now deceased, wrongly thought that a third retirement option was available to them when in fact only two options existed, the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled, upholding a decision by the Superior Court of Orange County. “[The Judges Retirement System] did not violate any fiduciary duties by failing to advise the former judges about a retirement option that did not exist,” the appellate court wrote in an unpublished opinion. The judges’...

