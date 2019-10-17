Chinese Tycoon's Creditor Wants His 'Sham' Ch. 11 Tossed

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Shanghai-based company seeking to enforce a roughly $11 million arbitral award against Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting told the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday that his personal Chapter 11 case should be tossed because it was filed in "bad faith" and flagrantly abuses bankruptcy law. In a filing Thursday, Shanghai Lan Cai Asset Management Co. Ltd. criticized Jia's Monday filing as being the tech magnate's latest effort to skirt paying back certain debt, terming itself as "just one of many creditor victims Jia has left in his wake." Jia has founded several technology companies, including the California-based electric car startup Faraday Future....

