Chrysler Drivers Finally Win Class Cert. In Clutch Defect Duel

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday granted certification to a class of California Fiat Chrysler drivers accusing the company of offering a meager response to alleged clutch defects in 2013-2015 Dodge Dart vehicles, giving his blessing to a narrower class more than a year after shooting down an earlier bid. Initially, named plaintiff Carlos Victorino had proposed three classes of drivers in California and nationwide who possessed new and used vehicles from FCA US LLC with allegedly faulty clutches that stuck to the floor. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel rejected that proposal in June 2018, ruling that Victorino glossed over issues of...

