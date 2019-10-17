Nissan Dealer Can't Arbitrate NJ Consumer Protection Action

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Thursday rejected a Nissan car dealership's bid to arbitrate a proposed class action alleging it violated consumer protection statutes by selling vehicles with mandatory fees to inflate the sales prices, concluding that it waived arbitration by failing to pay arbitration fees. In a 15-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson said she’s unswayed by North Plainfield Nissan’s arguments that it never received notices that plaintiff Rachel A. Page had initiated arbitration proceedings because of a “clerical error” or a wrong mailing address. The judge noted in her ruling that Page sent the dealership at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS