Burns & Levinson Escapes Malpractice Claims In Loan Row

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Burns & Levinson LLP has ducked two former real estate clients' bid to revive allegations that the firm "breached their duty of care" by failing to inoculate the developers from personally guaranteeing half of a $22.5 million loan. A Massachusetts Appeals Court panel on Thursday found Robert Fox and Jonathan S. Sherwin failed to submit sufficient evidence to establish that a lower court judge should have granted them a new trial after a jury determined the firm was not liable for $200,000 the developers paid IndyMac Bank FSB to settle a charge the developers incurred after the bank foreclosed on their loan...

