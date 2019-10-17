Facebook Must Face Trimmed Advertiser Suit Over Ad Reach

Law360, San Francisco (October 17, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday further trimmed a proposed class action alleging Facebook bolsters its advertising revenue by inflating the potential estimated reach of ads on the social media platform, nixing breach of contract claims once and for all but allowing claims of unfair competition to go forward. Facebook advertisers allege in their lawsuit that Facebook engages in "systemic" overstatement of the potential reach of its advertisements, making false representations when advertisers purchase advertisements from Facebook via the platform's Ads Manager tool. The advertisers contend that as a result of the allegedly false representations, they purchased more ads and paid more...

