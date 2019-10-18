Swim Coach Claims Club Sacked Him Over Whistleblowing

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A California swim coach is accusing his former swim club of firing him and his wife in retaliation for blowing the whistle on another coach's sexual abuse and discrepancies in the club's finances in a suit filed in Los Angeles county court Tuesday. David Kuck, who says he moved to California in 2017 to work as head coach at Canyons Aquatic Club Inc., claims in his suit that shortly after he came to the club, the rest of the club's board tried to stifle his investigation into another coach who he learned was abusing young male swimmers and refused to fire...

