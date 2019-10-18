National Union Sues AFL Over Unpaid Workers' Comp

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- National Union has hit the Arena Football League with a suit in New York state court alleging it’s owed $2.4 million for past-due premiums and payment for a previous settlement over a workers' compensation policy the insurer issued to the AFL. In a complaint filed Wednesday, National Union asked a New York state court to either send the case to arbitration or let it pursue its claims of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, among others, in the Empire State court system. The policy in question covered the period from 2009 to 2012, but National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh,...

