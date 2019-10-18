NECC Pharmacists Lose Bid For New Trial In Meningitis Case

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of pharmacists convicted of shipping mislabeled drugs for the defunct New England Compounding Center — leading to a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2011 — lost their bids for a new trial or acquittal Thursday. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns was sympathetic to Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas' argument that just because they filled bulk drug orders it did not constitute "dispensing" drugs under the definitions of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, the law they were convicted of violating after a trial in Massachusetts federal court last May. That said, the First Circuit has already overridden him...

