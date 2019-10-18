Feds Can't Dodge Tort Claims In Gold King Mine MDL

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge ruled Thursday that the government had jumped the gun in its bid for an early win in multidistrict litigation over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, saying Utah, New Mexico, the Navajo Nation and others deserve more discovery about the court's jurisdiction over their tort claims. The federal government had urged U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Tuesday to ax Federal Tort Claims Act claims over the spill, saying the statute's discretionary function exception shielded it from liability for those claims, including an alleged failure to give U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employees emergency response training....

