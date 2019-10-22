Clinical Trials And Specific Jurisdiction After Bristol-Myers

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- What clinical activities are sufficient to establish specific jurisdiction over drug and medical device manufacturers? In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California,[1] this has become an increasingly important question that can determine where a company is forced to litigate. Forum selection can have an outsized effect in any litigation by determining critical factors such as statute of limitations,[2] permissive tort theories of recovery like innovator liability[3] or expansive strict liability regimes,[4] and the availability of punitive damages.[5] Whether a company’s clinical and research activities in a particular state satisfy specific...

