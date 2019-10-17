Hip-Hop Star Can't Escape $7M Dating Show Assault Verdict

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a jury's $7.1 million award in a suit accusing rapper The Game of sexually assaulting a contestant on his VH1 reality dating show during an off-camera date, saying the award was not excessive and was supported by the evidence. A three-judge Seventh Circuit panel unanimously upheld the Illinois federal jury's verdict in a suit accusing The Game, a Grammy-nominated rapper whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, of sexually assaulting Priscilla Rainey by grabbing her bare buttocks and vagina and "juggling" her breasts in front of a crowd of onlookers at a Chicago sports bar in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS