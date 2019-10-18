9th Circ. Wants Novel Ruling On Music Modernization Act

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit wants a trial court to figure out whether the new Music Modernization Act spells defeat for a long-running lawsuit filed against internet radio giant Pandora over songs recorded before 1972. The appeals court ruled Thursday that a California federal judge should revisit a 2015 decision that refused to dismiss the lawsuit against Pandora, which was filed by the founding members of the 1960s rock band the Turtles. It's the first time the year-old law will be applied to the case. The decision was a direct response to the passage of the Music Modernization Act, which made major changes to how...

