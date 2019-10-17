Facebook Asks High Court To Weigh TCPA's Constitutionality

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Facebook is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the hot-button issues of what constitutes an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and whether the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls is unconstitutional in urging the review of a dispute over its security texts. In a petition for writ of certiorari filed Thursday, Facebook took aim at a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel decision from June that held that plaintiff Noah Duguid had adequately alleged Facebook had sent unsolicited security notification text messages using an automatic telephone dialing system, or autodialer, in violation of the TCPA. The panel also found a...

