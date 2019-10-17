Gannett Investor Sues To Block $1.4B New Media Tie-Up

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Gannett investor is looking to block an upcoming stockholder vote on the company’s proposed $1.4 billion merger with New Media, citing “misrepresentations and omissions” the company allegedly made in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, according to a suit filed Thursday. The proposed deal would see two major news companies joining forces to become an even larger media behemoth, altogether boasting more than 260 daily news and media outlets operating in 47 states and Guam. Stockholders are set to vote on the merger Nov. 14. Virginia-based Gannett Company Inc. filed a proxy statement with the SEC in October, recommending stockholders...

