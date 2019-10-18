US Sets Tariffs In Aircraft Fight As EU Vows Retaliation

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:26 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday formally imposed tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods stemming from a long-running fight over aircraft subsidies, prompting Brussels to threaten the U.S. with tariffs of its own in the coming months. The U.S. and EU have been squabbling over aircraft subsidies since the 1990s. The Trump administration has now hit the EU with tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of goods, including aircraft, leading the EU to seek to impose tariffs of its own. (AP) The new duties range between 10% and 25% and will cover European aircraft, as well as consumer items like cheeses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS