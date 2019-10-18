Santa Clara Firefighters Reach $2.7M Deal To End OT Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A group of current and former Santa Clara firefighters have struck a $2.7 million deal to resolve a proposed collective action claiming the city violated federal law by failing to factor in payments for medical premiums and unused health benefits when calculating overtime. Santa Clara and the firefighters asked a California federal judge Thursday to give a green light to a settlement that wraps up a Fair Labor Standards Act suit brought on behalf of roughly 500 city employees that challenged the city's overtime methodology. Workers were entitled to get a cash-out payment for the part of their medical benefits they...

