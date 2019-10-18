Jimi Hendrix's Brother Reaches Settlement In Trademark Spat

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Jimi Hendrix's brother and his business partner have agreed to stop using the late rock star's name and likeness to sell alcohol and marijuana products as part of a settlement agreement filed in New York federal court that also included a $2 million judgment against the business partner. Thursday's settlement agreement with Experience Hendrix LLC and Authentic Hendrix LLC — companies associated with the Hendrix estate and the sole owners of the Hendrix trademarks — includes a permanent injunction against Leon Hendrix and Andrew Pitsicalis, who admitted to willful and malicious trademark infringement. Pitsicalis' $2 million judgment supersedes the other dollar...

