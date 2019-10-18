Match Looks To Swipe Left On FTC Misleading Dating Ads Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Match Group Inc. on Thursday tore into a Federal Trade Commission suit alleging the online dating service company employed a slew of unfair practices to ensnare customers, urging a Texas federal court to toss what Match deemed a "classic example of government overreach." The FTC sued Match late last month, alleging the company has employed five deceptive or unfair practices since at least 2013. In particular, the company sent misleading advertisements that led users to believe someone wanted to date them and employed a "confusing and cumbersome" online cancellation process that makes users think they've unsubscribed to the service when they really...

