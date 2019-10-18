Texas Contractor's H-2B Request Not Temporary, BALCA Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals denied a contractor’s request to employ 200 temporary welders and pipefitters under the H-2B program, ruling that Atasca Energy Management Services failed to show that the workers wouldn’t be permanently needed. The board on Thursday rejected Atasca Energy Management Services LLC’s bid to employee 100 specialized welders and 100 pipefitters on the grounds that the contractor has not indicated the slew of workers would be a temporary need. Atasca had requested the 200 workers be approved for Oct. 14 through Oct. 31, 2021, for work on a roughly $2 billion project at the Total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS