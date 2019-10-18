Texas High Court Won't Revisit $115M Mercedes Fraud Case

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to take a second look at a car dealer's $115 million suit accusing Mercedes-Benz of tricking it into purchasing a franchise based on false spoken promises. The court denied a rehearing bid by car dealer franchisee Carduco Inc., which had challenged its February decision wiping out the award. The high court concluded in that ruling the written contract between the franchisee and Mercedes-Benz directly contradicts alleged oral agreements that were the foundation of the fraud claims, negating Carduco’s “justifiable reliance” on the spoken promises. Carduco had sued Mercedes-Benz LLC USA and three employees, alleging it was deceived into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS