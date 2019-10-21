Texas Justices To Define Limits Of Contractual Gov't Immunity

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A charter school will have a chance to argue before the Texas Supreme Court that as a governmental entity it is immune from a breach of contract suit brought against it by a property company over a failed agreement to build and lease a school building. On Friday, the state’s high court granted review in the dispute brought by Amex Properties against The El Paso Initiative for Education Inc., which does business as Burnham Wood Charter School, and set oral arguments to take place in the case on Jan. 28. The case asks the court to determine whether — under the...

