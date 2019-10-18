J&J Recalls Asbestos-Tainted Baby Powder Flagged By FDA

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson said Friday it is recalling a shipment of baby powder after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the presence of asbestos during an inspection. J&J said it was recalling the baby powder out of an “abundance of caution” in response to an FDA test that found trace levels of asbestos contamination in samples taken from a bottle purchased from an online retailer. The company said it has launched an investigation into the issue and is working with the FDA to determine the validity of the sample and the test results. J&J has been fighting litigation alleging its...

