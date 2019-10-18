PG&E Bondholders, Wildfire Victims File Rival Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. noteholders and wildfire victims have filed a joint alternative to the California utility’s own Chapter 11 plan that would give the noteholders control of the company and victims an additional $6 billion in potential compensation. Under the plan submitted to a California bankruptcy court Thursday by an ad hoc unsecured noteholder group and the tort claimants committee, the noteholders would put about $29.2 billion of new money into the utility and receive just over 59% of its equity. New stock would also be issued to fund an up to $14.5 billion trust for victims of California’s...

