Safeway Gets Nod For $12M PAGA Deal Ending Seating Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday approved Safeway Inc.’s $12 million deal to end allegations the grocery store chain violated the Golden State's Private Attorneys General Act by failing to provide seats to 30,182 cashiers. Under the deal, the bulk of the settlement funds will go to the state, while the workers will split nearly $2 million and be given chairs for two years. Named plaintiff Eva Sharp’s counsel from Righetti Glugoski PC will get $4.2 million in fees, or 35% of the overall settlement, and $185,443 to cover litigation costs. Meanwhile, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Thomas E. Kuhnle approved a...

